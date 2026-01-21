Stock Repurchase Plan Declared by Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Board

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $272.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,905. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.55 and its 200 day moving average is $275.49. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $230.43 and a 52 week high of $296.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.69.

Travelers Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.55, for a total transaction of $522,058.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 255,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,860,151.30. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,295 shares of company stock worth $13,011,918. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

