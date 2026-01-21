Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) vs. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Head to Head Review

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Sol-Gel Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $28.52 million 14.62 -$40.18 million ($4.79) -5.50 Sol-Gel Technologies $11.54 million 15.23 -$10.58 million ($3.26) -19.33

Risk and Volatility

Sol-Gel Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Sol-Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assembly Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences -103.65% -59.01% -28.61% Sol-Gel Technologies -47.37% -33.61% -26.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Assembly Biosciences and Sol-Gel Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 1 1 6 0 2.63 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.60%. Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.58%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Assembly Biosciences.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Assembly Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

