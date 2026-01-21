Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,650,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,736.22. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $187,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $410,800.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $409,200.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $426,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 3,222 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $40,307.22.

On Monday, December 1st, Artur Bergman sold 41,080 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $472,830.80.

On Friday, November 28th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $10,035.18.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 2,134,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

