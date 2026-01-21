Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000,000 Shares

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 5,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $29,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,064,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,400,623.58. The trade was a 38.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,769,581 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $9,945,045.22.

On Tuesday, December 30th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 13,182,469 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $67,494,241.28.

On Monday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 2,497,826 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,639,869.16.

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $6,347,193.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,313,881 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $5,978,158.55.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,381,091.03.

On Monday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 7,739,154 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $34,671,409.92.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 20,782,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,720,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $7.85.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc is a global designer, marketer and distributor of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of athletic categories, including running, training, basketball, outdoor and golf, with specialized lines for men, women and youth. Under Armour emphasizes innovative fabrics and technologies designed to enhance athletic performance, such as moisture-wicking HeatGear®, cold-weather ColdGear® and UV-protective UA Tech™ materials.

The company was founded in 1996 by former University of Maryland football captain Kevin Plank, who sought to create a superior moisture-wicking T-shirt to keep athletes cool and dry.

