iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 220098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.6750.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

