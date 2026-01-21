Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,900.00 and last traded at $1,952.71, with a volume of 20851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,931.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNSWF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNSWF

Constellation Software Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,353.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,837.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $21.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $27.84 by ($6.13). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 77.19 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.