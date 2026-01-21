Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 12,137 Shares

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $987,587.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,949.86. This represents a 85.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $91.43.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.82.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

