V Prem Et Al Watsa Acquires 1,837,686 Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,837,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,291,041.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 11,295,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,252,229.60. The trade was a 19.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 5,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $29,450,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 1,769,581 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $9,945,045.22.

On Tuesday, December 30th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 13,182,469 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $67,494,241.28.

On Monday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 2,497,826 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,639,869.16.

On Friday, December 26th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 1,385,850 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $6,347,193.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,313,881 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $5,978,158.55.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 2,745,253 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,381,091.03.

On Monday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa purchased 7,739,154 shares of Under Armour stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,671,409.92.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,171,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.81. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 747,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 596,294 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 326,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 9.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 504,912 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 616.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,184,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 284.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 351,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Featured Stories

