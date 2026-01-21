Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells $47,687.68 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Brottem sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $47,687.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,219.84. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Outset Medical Stock Up 3.0%

OM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 256,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 8,482.4% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 429,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 424,120 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 955.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 376,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Outset Medical by 165.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 262,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Outset Medical by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 314,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

