Insider Buying: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Director Buys 11,061 Shares of Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) Director Mark Simon purchased 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $25,219.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 147,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,627.40. The trade was a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 6.8%
NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.25.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering chimeric autoantibody receptor T cell (CAAR-T) therapies for B cell–mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary platform engineers patient-derived T cells to selectively target and eliminate pathogenic B cells that produce disease-driving autoantibodies, with the aim of preserving overall immune function and reducing off-target toxicity.
The company’s lead candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in pemphigus vulgaris, a rare blistering disorder caused by autoantibodies against desmoglein 3.
