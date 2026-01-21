Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) CEO Robert Gerrity Sells 31,460 Shares

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Gerrity sold 31,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $610,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,694.21. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:VTS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Research analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 203.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

