Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) CEO Sells $876,981.27 in Stock

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Gerrity sold 45,463 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $876,981.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,776 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,289.04. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VTS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 527,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.64. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 193,195 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 954,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 556,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

