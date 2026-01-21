YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1895 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 7.4% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

