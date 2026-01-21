YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1895 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 7.4% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
