Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Nur Nicholson Sells 2,203 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Nur Nicholson sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $43,597.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.97. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nur Nicholson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, January 13th, Nur Nicholson sold 2,618 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $58,093.42.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of APLS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 3,751,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

More Apellis Pharmaceuticals News

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $458.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Apellis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Get Our Latest Report on APLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 222,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,146.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.