GFL Environmental (GFL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/21/2026 – GFL Environmental had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 1/21/2026 – GFL Environmental had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – GFL Environmental had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.75 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – GFL Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – GFL Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – GFL Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/11/2025 – GFL Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/24/2025 – GFL Environmental is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.
Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.
