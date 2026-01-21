GFL Environmental (GFL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2026 – GFL Environmental had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

1/21/2026 – GFL Environmental had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – GFL Environmental had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.75 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – GFL Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – GFL Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – GFL Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/11/2025 – GFL Environmental had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – GFL Environmental is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – GFL Environmental is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Get GFL Environmental Inc alerts:

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.