One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:OOSB) Announces $0.02 Dividend

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:OOSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st.

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of OOSB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. 711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062. One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 3.65.

Get One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF alerts:

About One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (OOSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in both S&P 500 companies and Bitcoin through futures contracts. The actively managed fund employs leverage to meet its 100% target exposure for each asset class. OOSB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.