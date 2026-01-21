First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,251,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 384,748 shares.The stock last traded at $6.25 and had previously closed at $6.11.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stephens raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $525.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.92.

First Foundation Inc (NYSE: FFWM) is a financial services company headquartered in Irvine, California. Through its banking and advisory subsidiaries, the company delivers a range of wealth management, strategic consulting and lending solutions to high-net-worth individuals, families, entrepreneurs and closely held businesses. First Foundation’s integrated business model combines personalized advisory services with commercial and consumer banking capabilities under one corporate umbrella.

The company’s wealth management arm offers financial planning, investment management, trust and estate planning, tax planning and family office services.

