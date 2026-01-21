Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32.40 and last traded at GBX 43.40, with a volume of 1079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.40.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Trading Down 2.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.87. The company has a market capitalization of £61.73 million, a P/E ratio of 289.33 and a beta of 0.13.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential. It invests up to £1million ($1.65 million) in any company in one year and no more than 15 percent of the company's assets by cost in one business at any time.

