Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM):

1/20/2026 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2026 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

1/12/2026 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/3/2026 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/19/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $95.00 to $140.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Partners.

12/10/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners.

12/9/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Mirum Pharmaceuticals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company’s primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum’s lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

