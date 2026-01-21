Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Financial Analysis

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infobird and Fair Isaac”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $1.44 million 3.70 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.99 billion 18.43 $651.95 million $26.55 58.16

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 32.75% -43.97% 32.68%

Volatility and Risk

Infobird has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Infobird and Fair Isaac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fair Isaac 0 5 9 2 2.81

Fair Isaac has a consensus price target of $2,092.15, suggesting a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Infobird.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Infobird on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

