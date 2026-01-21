Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 7,184 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. FSA Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

