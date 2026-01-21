200,000 Shares in Crocs, Inc. $CROX Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,710,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 120.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Crocs by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.50. This represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.