Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cytokinetics FY2026 Earnings

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.70) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2027 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

CYTK opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 318.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Wendell Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,846.16. This trade represents a 38.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $559,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,534.20. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small?molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

