Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 111,467 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.91% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $122,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,503.12. This trade represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $264.00. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.