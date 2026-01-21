Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 239,468 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.95% of BXP worth $111,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BXP in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BXP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BXP by 193.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BXP during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BXP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. The trade was a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,710 shares of company stock worth $5,107,771. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

BXP Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. BXP, Inc. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of BXP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $79.00 target price on shares of BXP in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded BXP to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXP

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.