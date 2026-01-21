Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $103.66 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.39% of General Mills worth $103,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in General Mills by 3.1% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2%

General Mills stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

