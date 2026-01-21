Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,039,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.27% of Q2 worth $147,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth $60,466,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,930 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,391,000 after purchasing an additional 169,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,390,000 after buying an additional 128,387 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Q2 by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 525,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 1.35. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $102.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.87 million. Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $386,581.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 166,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,564,995.52. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $222,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,669.28. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,883 shares of company stock worth $1,547,778. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

