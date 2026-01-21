Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,189,568 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 2,695,388 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,063 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELE opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $440.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $512.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.42 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 43.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.75 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.530-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

