Head to Head Review: Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) versus The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) and Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Super Nova Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.15% 9.37% 4.20% Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $695.24 million 1.46 $22.56 million $0.75 39.07 Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The Pennant Group and Super Nova Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Pennant Group and Super Nova Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. Given The Pennant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Super Nova Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and home care agencies, as well as senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Super Nova Resources

(Get Free Report)

Super Nova Resources, Inc. provides employment screening and talent management software as a service. The company's employment screening services include assessment tests, background checks, drug and alcohol testing, and Form I-9 compliance. Its integrated talent management software suite consists of three modules for applicant tracking, onboarding, and performance management. The company's clients principally operate in markets, such as healthcare, staffing, transportation-logistics, and retail-hospitality. It delivers its services to approximately 1,000 clients in the United States. Super Nova Resources, through its division, Greenlink Interactive, also provides sales and marketing services to partner companies for a range of industries, venues, and customer types via its interactive technologies and distribution channels. The company develops business models for various sectors, products, and services, including home improvement products, wellness, apparel, real estate, housing, and gifts. It utilizes specialized marketing techniques in conjunction with proprietary Greenlink Interactive Video Assistance, Always-On, and Point-of-Decision Systems to market and sell products and services. In addition, Super Nova Resources has a joint venture agreement with Early Detect, Inc. to develop Live Interactive Point-of-Decision Systems to be deployed in retail locations. The company was formerly known as Navicus, Inc. and changed its name to Super Nova Resources, Inc. in November 2008. Super Nova Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Corona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.