Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avantor by 104.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Avantor by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI set a $12.00 target price on Avantor and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.
Get Our Latest Report on Avantor
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Avantor Profile
Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.
Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avantor
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.