Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avantor by 104.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Avantor by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Avantor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI set a $12.00 target price on Avantor and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

