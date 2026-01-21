Kera Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 3,849 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,388,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,929 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alphabet by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $707,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,687 shares of company stock worth $58,728,068. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $322.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $341.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.