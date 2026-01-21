Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Time to Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.46 and last traded at GBX 0.46. 2,045,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,200,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 16.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £905,569.96, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.59.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland. The company also explores for nickel, copper, and platinum metals in Northern Ireland. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

