Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 10363432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.92.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,361,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lucid Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,642,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,419 shares in the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2,398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

