Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) & Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Critical Review

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) and Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Burnham shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Trimble and Burnham, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 2 8 1 2.91 Burnham 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Trimble currently has a consensus price target of $96.78, indicating a potential upside of 39.07%. Given Trimble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Burnham.

This table compares Trimble and Burnham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 9.93% 10.73% 6.65% Burnham 6.47% 13.03% 8.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trimble and Burnham”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.68 billion 4.50 $1.50 billion $1.46 47.66 Burnham $270.18 million 0.31 $11.95 million $3.70 6.67

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Burnham. Burnham is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trimble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Trimble has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burnham has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trimble beats Burnham on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. Its Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The company's Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, including autonomous steering systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions; manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. Its Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions comprising route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Burnham

(Get Free Report)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry. The company's commercial and industrial heating products comprise a range of cast iron, stainless steel, fire tube, water tube, copper tube boilers, and water heaters; and boiler room accessories that are used for various applications, such as military bases, multi-unit residential buildings, health care, government, education, and hospital facilities. The company sells its residential products through wholesale distributors to builders, heating contractors, fuel dealers, and utilities for resale to end-use customers; and commercial products primarily through independent sales representatives, directly to contractors, or end users. Burnham Holdings, Inc. is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.