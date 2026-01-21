Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Stock Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $40,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

