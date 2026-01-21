Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $22.67

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $1,690,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 45.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 68,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,449 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 327.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,429 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,597,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,248 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $898.66 million, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.61. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings’ personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell’s portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

