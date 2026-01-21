Contrasting Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ)

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) and Elong Power (NASDAQ:ELPW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Elong Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Elong Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elong Power has a beta of -2.52, meaning that its share price is 352% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 5.77 -$10.99 million N/A N/A Elong Power $390,000.00 21.21 -$30.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Elong Power”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZOOZ Power has higher revenue and earnings than Elong Power.

Profitability

This table compares ZOOZ Power and Elong Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A Elong Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ZOOZ Power and Elong Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOOZ Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Elong Power 1 0 0 0 1.00

ZOOZ Power presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 604.23%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Elong Power.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats Elong Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Elong Power

Elong Power Holding Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and service of high-power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and construction machinery, as well as large-capacity, long-cycle lithium-ion batteries for energy storage systems. The company was founded on August 18, 2023 and is headquartered in Ganzhou, China.

