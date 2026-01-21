Contrasting Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) & Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and Caesarstone”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $508.52 million 1.46 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -63.50 Caesarstone $443.22 million 0.16 -$42.83 million ($2.03) -0.98

Profitability

Latham Group has higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesarstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Latham Group and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -2.07% -2.80% -1.34% Caesarstone -18.44% -19.35% -9.18%

Volatility and Risk

Latham Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Caesarstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Latham Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and Caesarstone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Caesarstone 1 0 0 0 1.00

Latham Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Caesarstone.

Summary

Latham Group beats Caesarstone on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

