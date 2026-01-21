Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.0625.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Urmson purchased 258,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $1,001,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,040. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 59,801 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,046,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,953 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company’s core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

