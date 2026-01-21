Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 39,210 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 15.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $44,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

