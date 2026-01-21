Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is DORVAL Corp’s 6th Largest Position

DORVAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of DORVAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DORVAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $295.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $302.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.44 and a 200 day moving average of $290.13.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

