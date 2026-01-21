5,420 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Acquired by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $107.85.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
