SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG is Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,839,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,266,000 after acquiring an additional 79,326 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,381,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 499,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 413,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SLYG opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.34.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.