iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Purchased by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.1% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,048.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $98.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.7947 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

