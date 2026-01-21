Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $102.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $102,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCRB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

VCRB opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VCRB was launched on Nov 29, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

