Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

