Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V. (PICS) to Raise $400.75 million in IPO

Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V. (PICS) expects to raise $400.75 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 22,900,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V. generated $1.70 billion in revenue and $74 million in net income. Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V. has a market cap of $2.27 billion.

Citigroup, BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho and Wolfe Nomura Alliance acted as the underwriters for the IPO and FT Partners was co-manager.

Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in The Netherlands) We are a holding company. We do business as PicPay, one of Brazil’s largest digital banking platforms with 42 million quarterly active consumers as of Sept. 30, 2025. On that date, slightly more than 800,000 active businesses accepted our payments network. PicPay Brazil was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Vit??ria, in the State of Esp?­rito Santo, Brazil, as a peer-to-peerÂ (P2P) transfer platform to provide a seamless digital payment solution in a country where making payments historically was cumbersome, slow and costly. Our user-friendlyÂ solution allowed individuals to send money easily via their mobile phones any time ofÂ day, which caught the attention of millions of consumers. In just a few shortÂ years, we became one of Brazilâ€™s leading digital wallets by number of consumers, according to information provided by the Brazilian Central Bank. After our early success with P2P payments, we noticed a gap in the broader payments ecosystem and broadened our lens to focus on improving the relationship between consumers and businesses within our platform, which led us to build a two-sidedÂ ecosystem, servicing both consumer and business customers. We were one of the first financial services companies to provide QR Code payments for businesses in Brazil, allowing our consumers to seamlessly make payments by scanning a QR Code, either in-storeÂ or online. As we grew as a company, so did the financial needs of both our consumer and business customers. We continued to innovate and deliver new solutions to address their respective needs, launching various payments, credit, insurance and investment products, making PicPay a complete financial platform, and, in the process, further expanding our addressable market in Brazil, comprising both financial and non-financialÂ services. Eventually our ambitions grew beyond payments, leading us to seek to revolutionize how Brazilians manage and interact with their finances. We launched and scaled products and services for consumers to address several needs, including: Consumer Banking segment: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Wallet & Banking:Â Â Â Â we offer a wide range of transactional products for our consumers, including Pix (the instant payment system developed by the Brazilian Central Bank), peer-to-peerÂ (or â€?P2Pâ€?, between PicPay accounts), bill payments, payroll portability, global account and a payment assistant that helps consumers organize, centralize, and settle all their bills through an integrated hub. In addition, we provide a series of solutions that go beyond digital payments, such as an underage account, an account aggregator (which allows consumers to consolidate multiple bank accounts in one place) and PicPayâ€™s piggy banks, designed to help consumers save money in a simple and personalized way. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Credit:Â Â Â Â our offering includes multipurpose cards (prepaid and credit) available in Gold, Platinum, and Black versions; personal loans; buy-now-pay-laterÂ (installment payments without the need for a physical or digital card); payroll loans for public servants, retirees, and pensioners; private payroll loans for formally employed workers; and early access to the FGTS annual birthday withdrawal program. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Insurance:Â Â Â Â in addition to credit solutions, we provide a fully digital insurance distribution platform, with products such as digital wallet insurance, PicPay Card bill protection, credit life insurance, smartphone protection, life insurance, home insurance, among others. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Investments:Â Â Â Â in the investment space, through PicPay Invest, we provide a wide range of products tailored to different investor profiles and financial goals, including daily-liquidityÂ and fixed term CDBs with varying rates and maturities; real estate and agribusiness credit bills (LCI and LCA); private pension plans; P2B Lending (enabling consumers to invest in debt securities issued by companies within the J&F group); cryptocurrencies, among others. Small and Medium-Sized Businesses segment: We offer a comprehensive portfolio of products beyond QR Code payments: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Acquiring: We offer a wide range of payment acceptance solutions, includingÂ a proprietary QR Code technology that can be displayed at the point of sale or digitally integrated into e-commerceÂ checkouts. In addition, we provide payment links that enable merchants to receive payments via WhatsApp or social media, without the need for a website. We also offer our own POS terminals, smart POS devices, and Tap on Phone solutions, which are part of an integrated cross-sellingÂ strategy designed for small and medium-sizedÂ businesses. Our acquiring solutions also involve the offer of automatic and manual prepayment of receivables from credit card transactions. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Banking: Our strategy is to extend our consumer ecosystem into the SMBs segment, enabling small and medium-sizedÂ businesses to use the same familiar PicPay experience, but with tools tailored for managing and growing their businesses. We rely on the fact that almost 10Â million PicPay consumers are also entrepreneurs and we began to offer banking and financial services, such as a SMB accounts, Pix and bill payments, debit and credit cards, certificate of deposits, secured and unsecured loans; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Corporate Benefits and Salary Advances: We offer flexible corporate benefits cards that companies can use to distribute meals, food, transportation and other flexible benefits to employees through the PicPay app. These cards are integrated into PicPayâ€™s ecosystem, allowing consumers to manage benefits alongside their personal balance. Additionally, PicPay provides salary advance solutions, enabling, in partnership with the human resources department of companies that contract our services, to offer employees early access to their salaries. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Audiences and Ecosystem Integration segment includesÂ solutions aiming to engage and monetize both the consumer and SMB audiences in our ecosystem: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â PicPay Shop: We offer our consumers the ability to purchase a wide range of products and services through our PicPay Shop. Consumers are able to buy items such as mobile phones, TVs, and home appliances, all without the need of leaving the app to complete their checkout. In addition, through PicPay Shop, users can also access everyday services, such as mobile top-ups, public transportation cards, and gift cards. PicPay Shop also includes: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â PicPay Travel: AÂ travel hub within the PicPay app, developed in partnership with CVC Corp, which enables our consumers to browse and purchase travel-services, such as flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and travel packages directly in our app. Launched in October 2025, this service aims to make travel more accessible for a wide range of consumers by combining competitive offers, payment flexibility, and the existing convenience of the PicPay ecosystem. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â PicPay Experience: Available within PicPay Shop, it allows consumers to book restaurant reservations and purchase tickets for movies, concerts, sports events, amusement parks, and various other activities, all with just a few taps in the app. This hub brings together a wide range of dining and entertainment options, as well as tickets with discounts of up to 60%. It is an important tool for driving consumer engagement, offering special prices and cashback of up to 15% at restaurants, while also serving as a strategic way to embed PicPayâ€™s diverse payment methods directly into the consumer checkout experience. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â iGaming: As of October 2025, we started offering a fully digital solution that gives our consumers access to monthly raffles and instant prizes featured in each campaign, encouraging them to return to the app more frequently and strengthening ongoing engagement with our ecosystem. â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â PicPay Ads: Advertising platform designed to enable brands to reach a highly engaged consumer base through contextualized placements within the app. This offering covers the full marketing funnel (from awareness to conversion) with formats such as display banners, video, CRM integrations (push and emails), and high-impactÂ takeovers. This solution brings several benefits to merchants such as customer acquisition, re-engagementÂ of old customers, and promoting increased customer spending. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2025. (Note: PicPay (PicS) disclosed the terms for its IPO – 22.86 million shares at a price range of $16.00 to $19.00 – to raise $400.05 million, if priced at the $17.50 mid-point of its range, according to an F-1/A filing dated Jan. 20, 2026. Background: PicS, which does business as PicPay, a digital banking platform in Brazil, filed its F-1 for its IPO on Jan. 5, 2026, without disclosing the terms. Estimated IPO proceeds were $100 million, a placeholder figure. But some IPO pros said they believed that PicS’ IPO could raise up to about $500 million.) “.

Picpay Holdings Netherlands B.V. was founded in 2012 and has 4644 employees. The company is located at Avenida Manuel Bandeira, 291 Block A, 2nd floor S??o Paulo â€” SP, 05317-020, Brazil and can be reached via phone at +55 (11) 97723-1925 or on the web at https://www.picpay.com/.

