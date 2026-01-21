Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Expands By 20.0%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 119,804 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 99,846 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.6 days.

Melexis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLXSF opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. Melexis has a fifty-two week low of $56.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28.

About Melexis

Melexis NV is a Belgian fabless semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and sale of micro-electronic components for sensing, driving and communication applications. The company’s product portfolio centers on integrated circuits and system solutions tailored primarily to the automotive market, covering magnetic, pressure and temperature sensing, as well as motor and display driver ICs. Melexis sensors enable precise measurement and control functions in vehicles, from engine management and transmission to advanced safety and driver?assistance systems.

In addition to core sensor products, Melexis offers mixed?signal ASICs, microcontrollers and high?voltage powertrain modules that support electrification and automated driving technologies.

