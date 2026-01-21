Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 329,094 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 402,808 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 473,770 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy is a Canada-based upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbons. Listed on the OTC market under the symbol FECCF, the company focuses on heavy and light crude oil as well as natural gas and natural gas liquids. Frontera’s integrated operations encompass drilling, well completion, reservoir management and midstream activities, with an emphasis on cost control, operational efficiency and sustainable practices.

The company’s core asset base is located in Latin America, with the majority of production derived from onshore blocks in Colombia’s Llanos Basin.

