Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results after the market closes on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter.
Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of AMTB opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.81 million, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amerant Bancorp Company Profile
Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, a full?service community bank headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Through its banking subsidiary, Amerant Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions designed to serve both individual customers and small? to medium?sized businesses. Its core activities include deposit gathering, lending, and cash management services.
The firm’s product lineup encompasses traditional checking and savings accounts, mortgage and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, and equipment lending.
