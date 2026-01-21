Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results after the market closes on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.81 million, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, a full?service community bank headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Through its banking subsidiary, Amerant Bank, the company offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking solutions designed to serve both individual customers and small? to medium?sized businesses. Its core activities include deposit gathering, lending, and cash management services.

The firm’s product lineup encompasses traditional checking and savings accounts, mortgage and commercial real estate loans, construction financing, and equipment lending.

